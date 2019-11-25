The National Weather Service is warning lakeshore homeowners to start making preparations now to protect their property from a storm expected to hit on Wednesday.

NWS is predicting significant beach erosion and lakeshore flooding along most of the West Michigan shoreline.

"The worst conditions are expected from Whitehall south where wind gusts and waves may exceed 50 mph," NWS said, also saying waves may reach 10 feet. The churning waters of Lake Michigan could also dump debris on the shore.

The lakeshore flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. The flood watch means conditions are expected to develop into flooding on the lakeshore.

"This storm may be worse than any other storm so far this fall," the NWS said in its flood watch hazard message.

So far this fall, the Lake Michigan shoreline has been battered by several strong fall storms. Coupling the high water levels with those storms has put homeowners in defensive mode: trying to protect their homes from quickly eroding dunes.

On Friday, one homeowner in Park Township demolished his cottage because it was teetering on the edge of an eroding dune. He made the decision to tear down the structure instead of letting it fall into Lake Michigan, which would leave significant debris in the water.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the Great Lakes levels are going to remain unusually high for the next six months. Typically the water levels drop in the fall, but a wet October interrupted that.

Hydrologist Keith Kompoltowicz says all five Great Lakes will be higher in January than they were at the beginning of the year. He says Huron and Michigan are likely to set records in February.

