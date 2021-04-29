"Online farmers market" makes positive impact in West Michigan

"With just the click of a button on their phone, people can find all of us farmers and bakers," Reender said.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — For local farmers and small business owners, the pandemic has been a tough journey. But now, an app is letting them sell their homemade products, bringing the farmer's market right to your home.

Market Wagon is helping local businesses and farmers like Chad Reender.

It's a website and an app that let's people buy local produce and products that are then delivered straight to their door.

He and his family own Reenders Blueberry Farms based out of Grand Haven. Business was tough over the past year, but now things have changed since the farm joined Market Wagon.

"They help supply our Michigan blueberries straight to the consumer," Reender said.

The Ottawa County farmer also said using it to sell their products is really easy.

"I take pictures of my products, make descriptions and labels," Reender said. "Then I set a price and Market Wagon takes it from there."

Customers put in their zip code and Market Wagon shows you what zone you are in. Reenders Blueberry Farms is part of the West Michigan Zone.

Once an order is placed, the farmer or business drops the products off at a site in Grandville, then the Market Wagon team delivers them across the area.

Also, Market Wagon isn't just for produce! Allegan's Shady Creek Farm sells their non-GMO meats, and The Great Bread Company out of Allendale sells baked goods.

"It's creating more shopping local for people that maybe couldn't shop local before," said Chad Reender.

Reender said it's also a great place for local businesses to all be in one place for people to get what they're looking for.

"With just the click of a button on their phone, they can find all of us farmers and bakers," Reender said. "Everybody can come together in one location and drop it off and pick it up. It's like you're supporting all of West Michigan."

