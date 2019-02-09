WEST OLIVE, Mich. — As Hurricane Dorian threatens the east coast, Florida shelters sent more than 70 cats and dogs to Michigan shelters, including one in Ottawa County.

"We already have a full shelter, but we didn't want to say no because we want to help as much as we can," said Jen Self-Aulgur, executive director of Harbor Humane Society in West Olive.

The organization took in seven dogs from shelters in the Jacksonville area preparing for the influx of pets displaced by the storm. It's one of four Michigan shelters that picked up animals from Willow Run Airport near Ypsilanti Sunday.

"We go into a kind of mode," Self-Aulgur said. "Can we get fosters lined up? What do we need to do? To give these guys a second chance at life and love, that's what we're all about."

Harbor Humane also takes in all of Ottawa County's strays. The staff relies on a dedicated community of foster families and willing adopters year-round.

The dogs were all approved for adoption in Florida shelters, but will be checked again by Harbor Humane staff. A family already fostered two of the seven dogs the day they were brought it.

"West Michigan is truly one of the most animal loving, animal friendly communities I've been in," Self-Aulgur said. "When we ask for help, it comes."

