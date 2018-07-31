OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - After being privately owned for decades, waterfront space in Ottawa County will soon be open to the public.

Ottawa County Parks and The Land Conservancy of West Michigan have partnered to purchase the 345-acre dune property between Grand Haven and Ferrysburg.

The site has long been used for sand mining, but that has been inactive in recent years. The property includes forested dunes, a lake and riverfront land with wetlands. This fall, the public will be able to access this land, but with some restrictions as they do research on the property.

Beginning Oct.15, once the park opens, those restrictions are:

No swimming

Catch and release fishing only

No live bait

Boats or watercraft of any kind on the lake are prohibited

Dogs must be on a 10 foot leash and in the owner’s control

“If you look at a map you see Hoffmaster stretches down. It connects to North Ottawa dunes and you got this hole that was before. And then you get to the city of Grand Haven and Kitchel-Lindquist—this is that hole,” Jessica VanGinhoven with Ottawa County Parks said as she stood on the newly acquired property.

“We are looking at over 2,000 acres, six miles of dunes close to the shoreline property. It is just amazing.”

The property may have been acquired by the Land Conservancy and Ottawa County, but they are still trying to raise funds needed to protect all of the property. Ottawa County Parks is working to secure a grant later this year for some of that funding. The Land Conservancy is working to raise at least $200,000 with what they hope is the public's help.

“One of the things the Trust Fund looks for in making their decision is public engagement, so the next few weeks and months in this is going to be key in showing the Trust Fund the public is behind this property and wants to see this place protected in the long term,” said Colin Hoogerwerf, with the Land Conservancy.

The Land Conservancy has created a website with details on how you can help support their efforts. The property will be officially open to the public on Oct.15.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM