PENTWATER, Mich. — There’s a new way to get around a long detour in Pentwater, and it doesn’t involve a long drive for area residents and visitors to the beach town.

Last week the village and township of Pentwater began offering free taxi service around the Longbridge Road closure using a former Navy boat capable of carrying a captain and 16 passengers.

The village and the township each contributed $10,000 to purchase the boat from a non-profit in Suttons Bay.

Passengers can board the Lake Sturgeon water taxi from two pick-up points on the south side of Pentwater Lake. One at the Pentwater Township boat launch off Longbridge Road and at the end of Manchester Street. Ferry services originate from the north end of the Village Marina Dock, across from the water tower.

The free taxi rides across Pentwater Lake leave the marina dock at 10 a.m, noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. On Friday and Saturday evenings, there will be a crossing at 10 p.m. and midnight if requested by a passenger earlier that day.

The water taxi will also make daily sunset tours. For that, tickets are $20 per person (cash only), and can be purchased in advance on weekdays at the Pentwater Village Office.

About 10 percent of village residents live on the south side of the Longbridge causeway road closure; 50 percent of township residents live there too.

The road closed May 1 because water from Pentwater Lake was up and over the road. To get to town residents on the south side of the closure must first drive south to Hart, then get on US-31 and drive north to the first Pentwater exit.

"Once we found out how much was going to be involved to get the bridge open again, we thought this will be a worthwhile investment," said Lee Price, Captain of the Pentwater water taxi.

The water taxi debuted last week. Price says it was a busy first week offering the service.

Area residents like Ron Beeber and guests who stay at his home on the south side of the lake are expected to use the water taxi to reach Pentwater’s business district.

"Come across here, do all this stuff and then go back," said Beeber.

Water taxi schedules are posted and available at the Pentwater Chamber office on Hancock Street.

The Oceana County Road Commission is watching the Longbridge flooding site. The road commission is expected to study the site to determine what repairs are needed after the water recedes.

The current sunset cruise departure time is 8:30 p.m. For more information visit www.pentwatervillage.org.

