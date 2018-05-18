A pig farm near Montague was given the go-ahead by the state on May 10. It would house nearly 4,000 pigs.

The DEQ issued a permit to Flower Creek Swine, LLC on May 10, and it will be effective starting June 1.

Residents on the lakeshore have expressed their concerns about the farm. Some of the main issues are the smell, noise and waste that would be created

A community group collected signatures in January to stop the swine barn from being built, and they also took out an opposition ad in a local newspaper. Despite those action, the DEQ still decided to approve the farm.

The farm is located at 56th avenue and Flower road in Claybanks Township.

