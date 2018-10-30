MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - Law enforcement in Muskegon County is still looking for the man who tried to abduct a woman in Dalton Township on Thursday, Oct. 25.

On Tuesday, Oct. 30, The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office released a sketch of the suspect and a description. He is described as a white man in his 40s, and he is clean shaven with bad teeth and a long blonde ponytail with a receding hairline. He is approximately 5-foot-5 with an average build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, jeans and work boots.

Lisa Gladney was walking north along Holton Road pushing her young son in a stroller. She was between Adams Road and O'Neil Road when a vehicle slowed down next to her.

Gladney said she tried to run away, but the man got out of his vehicle and grabbed her. She fell to the ground, and he dragged her to his vehicle. The whole time, she never let go of the stroller.

"He wasn't going to get me or my kid," Gladney told 13 ON YOUR SIDE. "That's all that kept going through my head."

The mother was able to fight the man off, but she received minor injuries to her legs, hands and face.

Police also release a description of the suspect vehicle. They say it is an older, green SUV, and it could be a 1998-2001 Oldsmobile Bravada 4-door or a 4-door 1995-2005 Chevrolet Blazer or GMC Jimmy. The rear windows of the vehicle are tinted.

If you have any tips that might help deputies, you're urged to call the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office at 231-724-6658 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

