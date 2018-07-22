SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - The South Haven Police Department is warning local businesses to be cautious about counterfeit money being passed in the area.

The police department posted on their Facebook page, saying two men have recently used counterfeit bills in South Haven.

One of the suspects is described as skinny with green eyes, one of which was detailed as "lazy." The man in the American Eagle shirt has a large tattoo on his left calf.

They were driving an older pick-up truck.

Police ask if you recognize these men, contact them on Facebook or call them at 269-637-5151.

