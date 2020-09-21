Political yard signs being stolen in Muskegon County

The penalty for stealing or defacing a sign is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment of up to 90 days.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Republicans and Democrats in Muskegon County are reporting thefts of yard signs.

Norton Shores police said they've taken six complaints in recent weeks. Most of the calls are related to missing Trump signs, but one resident also said a Biden sign was removed.

Muskegon County Republicans recently received a shipment of Trump yard signs and they're passing them out along with some advice.

"We are only allowing two at a time unless they have several properties, and we are advising to bring them in at night because we are having a lot of signs stolen," said Sandy Kempf, a Muskegon County Republicans volunteer.

The penalty for stealing or defacing a sign is a misdemeanor that carries a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment of up to 90 days.

Also in Norton Shores, Consumers Energy was called on to remove a Trump flag from a utility police on Forest Park Road. The utility company said utility poles are off limits for any kind of political signs or flags.

Consumers Energy also said it "properly" removed an American flag that was mounted on the pole.

