FERRYSBURG, Mich. — As Gov. Whitmer examines the Republican-led legislature's budget proposal, an Ottawa County community is hoping one aspect will not change.

The recently approved transportation budget, which would take $400 million of general funds to pay for road and bridge repairs, includes $13 million to replace the failed Smith's Bridge in Ferrysburg. City leaders closed the bridge to vehicle traffic last June.

The closure impacts emergency service response times, public transportation and local business sales, said City Manager Craig Bessinger.

"Politics aside, the Republicans and the Democrats and the governor know that the bridge needs to be replaced, and the city doesn't have the funds to do that," Bessinger said.

The budget reflects the needs of Ottawa County families, said Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, in a recent release.

"Repairing this bridge will ensure first responders are able to safely use this direct route to respond to emergencies, speed up commutes for workers and allow our many tourists to drive over the scenic bridge,” Lilly said.

Governor Whitmer and Democrats oppose using $400 million of general fund dollars for roads, arguing it will not fix long-term problems.

Recently, a group of concerned citizens raised over $1,000 for a second inspection of the bridge. An engineering firm scored the bridge similar to the first inspection, but offered some alternatives.

"What the second inspection gave...was some options to repair the bridge ranging from $600,000-$1 million to give us maybe five-10 years to, maybe, up to 30 years of additional life to the existing bridge," said Richard Carlson, a member of the City Council and leader of the Save the Smith's Bridge group.

Engineers from Fleis and VandenBrink will present the inspection findings to Ferrysburg City Council on Oct. 7.

"City Council will indicate whether or not they want to move in a different direction or keep the same course," Bessinger said.

