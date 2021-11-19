Water main break forces boil water advisory in portions of South Haven

Water pressure dipped following a water main break in the South Haven area, so officials are asking residents to boil water until further notice.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Some residents in South Haven are being asked to boil their water until further notice.

A water main break at Phoenix and Bluestar Highway caused water pressure to dip below 20 psi, so the South Haven Area Water & Sewer Authority issued a boiled water advisory for those affected.

The area illuminated in red in the map below shows those affected.

Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled before consumption to ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. Instead of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from a suitable alternate source.

When the boil water advisory is over, officials will send an update to those affected.

