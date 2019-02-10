MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Heavy rainfall across West Michigan caused downed power lines and flooding, knocking out power to hundreds Wednesday morning.

As of 8:35 a.m., the Consumers Energy Outage Map reported more than 3,500 statewide were without power. Most of customers waking up in the dark were in Muskegon County, with more than 2,000 outages reported.

Remember to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines and anything else those lines may be touching. Consumer Energy also wants to remind residents that if there is an emergency or if they see a downed line, call 9-1-1 first before calling them at 800-477-5050.

A number of roads in Muskegon County were closed due to flooding, including Business 31. It was closed around 1 a.m. Wednesday so crews could pump the water from the area. It has since re-opened.

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Muskegon County, along with Kent, Ottawa, Ionia and Montcalm counties, until noon Wednesday. A Flood Advisory means rivers and stream levels will rise and ponding of water in more urban areas is imminent.

Drivers should obey all traffic barricades and closures. When water is covering the roadway, you should "turn around, don't drown."

