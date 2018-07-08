MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - Voters in Muskegon County are heading to the polls to cast ballots for state and local candidates in Tuesday's primary election.

Some of the first voters at precinct 7 in the city of Muskegon say they were pleased to find a short line.

One of the first to vote was Quincey Richmond. He wanted his voce to be heard. "Make sure our system is in the right hand," said Richmond.

Voter Susan Pierson says she's concerned about her grandchildren's future. It's one reason she voted. "I want to see the Democrats take over," said Pierson.

"Can't complain about your city or your community if you are not getting out here and voting for the right representatives," said Kumasi Mackl.

Voters in Muskegon County are picking the candidate to represent each party in November's general election. Muskegon County races include Michigan's 34th State Senate District, and Michigan's 91st State House district.

Some Muskegon County voters are deciding primarily races for seats on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners.

More races include:

Muskegon Township voters are selecting a new supervisor.

Egelston Township voters are being asked to decide fire department and street light millage renewals.

Laketown township voters have a public safety millage renewal.

Fruitport Township voters have a library millage on the ballot.

Polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday for the primary.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM