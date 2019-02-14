MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suitcase belonging to Ginell McDonough had her husband's IDs and an assault rifle, according to Matt Roberts, chief trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office.

That revelation was disclosed during a hearing in Muskegon County District Court Wednesday, Feb. 14.

Roberts told District Judge Geoffrey Nolan the suitcase was "concealed" in McDonough's U.S. Army Reserve office in Muskegon.

According to her attorney McDonough is a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army.

She's charged with harboring a known felon, her husband Cedric Marks, while he was wanted by police in Texas.

McDonough waived her right to a preliminary hearing on the charge. The case now moves to Muskegon County Circuit Court for a possible trial.

Marks is a former mixed martial arts fighter. In January police in Texas wanted to arrest him in connection to a break-in at his ex-girlfriend's home.

Cedric Marks.

Grand Rapids Police

He was arrested near Grand Rapids on Jan. 8. Now he's back in a Texas jail after escaping from a prisoner transport van on Feb. 3.

Since his capture Marks has additionally been charged with the Texas murders of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin. Their bodies were found in Oklahoma.

RELATED: MMA fighter who escaped prison van denies killings

Michigan State Police are searching McDonough's electronic devices for anything that might help investigators in Texas.

"There's still forensic evidence that needs to be searched," Roberts said.

Those items include computers, personal items, and other electronic devices.

"To determine what level of involvement if any Mrs. McDonough had in any of Mr. Mark's activities," Roberts added.

The local investigation now includes the discovery of the suitcase.

At Thursday's hearing McDonough's attorney was successful in asking the judge to reduce her bond from $75,000 bond. The new bond is $10,000 cash or surety. If she's able to post bond the judge ordered that she be fitted with an electronic monitoring tether so police know her location at all times.

