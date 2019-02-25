SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Saugatuck-Douglas area is getting some serious love from Pure Michigan this spring/summer season.

Pure Michigan unveiled the cover photo for the 2019 Spring/Summer Travel Guide, which has a circulation of more than 1 million copies.

Pictured on the cover is former 13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor Lauren Stanton's retro rental boat business. One of Stanton's bright red boats is featured.

During the cover unveiling, Travel Michigan Vice President Dave Lorenz and Saugatuck Douglas Area Convention and Visitors Bureau's Executive Director Josh Albrecht highlight the busy spring and summer season ahead for Michigan, specifically for Saugatuck, Douglas and Fennville.

