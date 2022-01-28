Holland restaurant to be featured on 'Undercover Boss' Friday night

We are so excited that our Rita’s shop had the privilege of appearing on Undercover Boss! Our episode airs this Friday, January 28 at 8/7c on CBS. To help everyone celebrate we will be open Friday 1/28 from 4-6 pm to sell quarts of Cotton Candy and Mango. Cotton Candy is Stefani’s favorite flavor and Mango is a favorite of Linda’s, the CEO of Rita’s! Tag us on Facebook (Rita’s of Holland) with your watch party photos! We might even surprise a few of these posts with a Rita’s prize pack! Quarts must be ordered in advance by messaging us on Facebook. Please shoot us a message if you plan to stop by and let us know the number and flavor of quarts you would like!