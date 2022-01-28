Holland restaurant to be featured on 'Undercover Boss' Friday night

HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Michigan restaurant is featured on Friday's episode "Undercover Boss," a reality TV show that puts a company's CEO in disguise to work alongside their employees.
Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard Shop in Holland Township is a franchised restaurant that sells frozen treats.
Rita's CEO, Linda Chadwick, traveled to West Michigan sometime last year in disguise and got a job at the Holland Township location.
A clip of the episode shows the CEO working with the franchise owner as they attempt to work through some issues they were having with a credit card machine.
"Rita’s Italian Ice’s episode on Undercover Boss stands as a sweet tribute to all of our hard working local franchise owners. While the spotlight might have been focused on our CEO, Linda Chadwick, the real stars of the show are our franchisees," the company said in a statement on their website about the episode.
The restaurant is closed for the season but they announced that they would open up for business on Friday, Jan. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to sell quarts of their cotton candy and mango flavored ice.
The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 28 at 8 p.m.
This isn't the first time that "Undercover Boss" has featured a Michigan-based business. In 2013, an episode of the show was partly filmed at a Family Dollar in the Upper Peninsula.
