SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Saugatuck Center for the Arts plans to expand its art education program after receiving funding for an entire year on Monday.

The community arts center was given $50,000 by Perrigo, a consumer healthcare company located in Allegan.

"It's really one of those kinds of transformational gifts that impacts, touches everything we do," said Kristin Armstrong, executive director of SCA.

The center was established in 2002. In addition to putting on shows and housing exhibitions, SCA provides arts education programming in Allegan, Kent and Ottawa Counties.

"We have so many things happening, and [we're] really trying to be accessible to all," said Whitney Valentine, education and exhibitions manager.

The donation will allow SCA to expand its in-house and mobile programming by allowing them to hire more instructors and artists. Valentine said that will include growing an art immersion summer program at Fennville Public Schools that serves disadvantaged children and children of migrant workers.

SCA also plans to hire more part-time staff members and increase the size of its children's film festival.

"It's allowing us to have a bigger capacity to do what we love and what we're good at," Valentine said. "It's just this idea of getting more in the door and doing more together."

The Perrigo Company Charitable Foundation has donated around $300,000 to SCA since 2007.

"We're all about giving to wellness and education...and this is more than just an arts center that the adult population can appreciate," said Perrigo CEO Murray Kessler. "SCA works very hard every day to give back and share art and education to underprivileged children."

