There are many incredible lake towns across Michigan. But only one made Thrillist's list of 20 best summer lake towns in America — well, two.

Saugatuck and Douglas, the twin towns that sit across from each other along Lake Michigan, just 12 miles south of Holland, sit third on the unranked list.

Though we're talking about two different cities, Thrillist decided to include them both.

"The “twin towns” of Saugatuck and Douglas sit three hours west of Detroit and just 45 minutes from Grand Rapids, making them a perfect road trip destination for city dwellers in search of a lakeside refuge," Matt Meltzer of Thrillist writes. "After you hit the shore and soak up some sun on the renowned Oval Beach, hike through Mount Baldhead Park or maybe do a little charter fishing on Lake Michigan. Once you're ready to sit back and relax after a day of, y’know, relaxing, stop in for a beer at Sand Bar, or some choice eats at Bowdies Chop House.

"Technically Saugatuck and Douglas are two separate cities, but they're essentially two sides of the same coin. They’re also an especially gay-friendly destination; dubbed the Fire Island of the Midwest, the towns boast a whopping 140 businesses that are LGBTQ-owned or support and welcome that community; and one of the country’s top LGBTQ resorts at The Dunes Resort."

Some other fantastic lake towns are noted in the list, including South Lake Tahoe in California, Lake Placid in New York, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin and Seneca in South Carolina.

