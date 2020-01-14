SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Part of Lakeshore Drive in Saugatuck Township is closed indefinitely due to a large sinkhole.

"The situation is changing daily" said Saugatuck Township Manager Griffin Graham. He says the road commission has been holding meetings with residents affected by the road closure, but so far a solution has not been agreed upon.

Currently, township leaders are working with the Allegan County Road Commission, Allegan County Emergency Management team and the Army Corps of Engineers to find both short-term and long-term solutions.

Currently, it is hard to pin down an exact solution because of the changing erosion and shoreline conditions. Graham says the township cannot afford to pay for shoreline protection, but encourages private property owners to do it on their own.

Safety is the township's top priority, said Graham, and officials will continue to brainstorm and explore ideas while monitoring the shoreline. In the meantime, people are discouraged from driving out to see the sinkhole, as it could get bigger at any time.

A sinkhole opened up along Lakeshore Drive in Saugatuck Township in January, 2020.

