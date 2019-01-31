MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's the fourth snow day this week for Muskegon Public Schools. The district sent a message to parents and students Wednesday, Jan. 30 asking them to "be safe and stay warm."

The message also included an invitation to receive a meal Thursday, Jan. 31 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The invitation is extended to "school age children 18 years of age or under," according to the school's post on Facebook.

An adult must accompany the student to receive a meal. Those wishing to attend should use the Sanford Street lot and entrance.

The Facebook post also read in part, "we want to give our scholars and families the opportunity to have a meal."

Schools in the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy also closed Thursday. The hot meal in that district is at Dr. Martin Luther King Academy Elementary from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The school is located at 55 East Sherman.

"The goal is to give our scholars and families the opportunity to have a meal and receive educational information," the district wrote in a Facebook post.

Both district ask adults to "exercise your discretion and caution if you travel."

