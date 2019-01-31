MUSKEGON, Mich. — Students in Muskegon and Muskegon Heights haven't been in school for one full week. And that stretch of snow days may continue into Friday, Feb. 1.

"This is different," said Justin Jennings, Superintendent of Muskegon Public Schools. Because of the long break school leaders in Muskegon had growing concern for students in their district who count on free hot meals at school.

That concern caused school leaders, staff, and volunteers to organize and offer a hot meal at the high school cafeteria Thursday, Jan. 31 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"We were thrilled to do it," said Cindy Larson, School Board President for Muskegon Public Schools.

The event also included free warm clothing, and books for students.

It's was a chance for school leaders to encourage students to find ways outside of school to continue learning.

"Read a book and try to keep their brain going," said Larson.

It's been a long week for parents too. Urious Hegwood brought both of his children to the event. "I've been hugging and saying thank you to everybody I see around here," said Hegwood.

Muskegon isn't the only district that saw the need to offer a meal to students.

"Nutrition is a big part of how we service our families," said Vanessa Marble, Principal Dr. Martin Luther King Academy in Muskegon Heights.

School staff and community members offered a free hot meal Thursday night from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and collected meals from Kids Food Basket to pass out at the event.

Students who attended also received a free book.

Superintendents at Muskegon and Muskegon Heights will be watching the weather reports and deciding Thursday evening or early Friday morning if school will resume Friday.

