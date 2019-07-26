Search and rescue crews are continuing to look for Brian Hermann, a 38-year-old Brighton man, who was swimming at the mouth of the Sable River outlet Thursday afternoon when he started to struggle.

Hermann was last seen about 100 yards south of the first swim buoy located north of the outlet around 3:13 p.m. He was swimming with his wife and two children who were all rescued by other beachgoers.

The Mason County Sheriff's Office said search efforts will continue on Friday; however the conditions on Lake Michigan are expected to become increasingly dangerous. Crews will continue to look for Hermann as long as it is safe for emergency personnel.

The Ludington State Park beaches are open on Friday, but the Sable River outlet is closed until swimming conditions improve.

"River outlet currents can be especially dangerous areas to swim in when high flows are occurring in the water," said the sheriff's office. "These currents can quickly sweep swimmers away from shore. If swimmers are caught in an outlet current, they should swim parallel to shore until they are free of the current."

Earlier this week, an 18-year-old was recovered from Lake Michigan near Ludington. Daniel McCarthy was tubing with seven other people on the Sable River when they were swept into the lake.

Crews searched for McCarthy for two days before pulling him out of the water on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service is advising beachgoers against swimming in Lake Michigan on Saturday because of the dangerous conditions expected at beaches north of South Haven.

High waves and strong currents are a part of the beach hazards statement.

Several agencies have assisted the Mason County Sheriff's Office in the search for Hermann, including DNR employees, the Hamlin Fire Department, Ludington Police Department, Mason County Emergency Management, Free Soil Fire Department, Oceana County Sheriff Department, Manistee Sheriff Department and the Salvation Army.

