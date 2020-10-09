Search for 18-year-old drowning victim in South Haven enters 5th day

Crews continue to search for an 18-year-old who is believed to have drowned in Lake Michigan on Sunday. A body had not yet been located.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The search for a missing 18-year-old who is believed to have drowned in Lake Michigan on Sunday enter its fifth day.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) said Thursday that divers from SHAES, as well as the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office, were in the water on Thursday morning.

The area where the Jackson teen went missing was also searched using a drone and sonar. The sheriff's Marine Patrol has been conducting continuous shoreline searches in an effort to locate the teen's body.

In a news release sent out Sunday, SHAES said waves at the time were reaching three to five feet and that red flags were flying. However, in the statement Tuesday, SHAES clarified that only a portion of the flags were red.

SHAES said the believed the teen's drowning happened in an area between the posted red and posted yellow flags.

The flags that were yellow were changed to red as a result of the incident.

The teen went missing Sunday, Sept. 4 around 4:30 pm, while swimming at South Beach with a 19-year-old friend, also from Jackson. That friend was rescued about five minutes after the distress call, where he was found clinging to a buoy about 100 yards from shore.

The rescued teen said his friend tried swimming back to shore, but went under the water. Rescue crews were not able to find him Sunday. South Haven's South Beach was closed on Labor Day because of beach conditions.

Search continues for 18-year-old drowning victim in South Haven 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

RELATED VIDEO: