Search resumes for man presumed dead in Lake Michigan

Three people drowned along the lakeshore in West Michigan Wednesday, and the search continues to find a fourth presumed victim.

SOUTH HAVEN, Ind. — Rough water conditions claimed the lives of three people along Lake Michigan Wednesday.

A fourth victim, believed to be a 33-year-old man from Ohio, remains unaccounted for Thursday morning.

A red flag was flying by North Pier at the time of the drownings, so the area was closed. There were yellow flags to the north.

Beachgoers said lake conditions quickly got dangerous before the incidents.

When first responders arrived at the scene, lake conditions were so rough that dive personnel could not enter the water.

Now that conditions have improved, divers re-entered the water Thursday morning.

A 16-year-old boy also drowned at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg Wednesday night.

