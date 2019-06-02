MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — All school districts in Muskegon County took a snow day Wednesday, Feb. 6. due to the significant ice build up around the county.

A thick lawyer of ice covered vehicles, roads, power lines, and school playgrounds which were quite.

The ice caused a number of power outages in Muskegon County. Including many of the schools in the Reeths-Puffer School District.

"It's been brutal," Reeths-Puffer Schools Superintendent Steve Edwards said about the recent stretch of weather. R-P students have had eight snow days.

"The roads today were impossible for our buses or our families to utilize," he said.

School districts in Muskegon County have closed for weather seven or eight times this school year. The Michigan Department of Education allows districts to close for up to six days during a school year.

The state superintendent can give districts a waiver, increasing the number of snow days to nine. Edwards says he’ll make a waiver request, but not just yet, "We will wait to see what the next couple of weeks bring."

Winter doesn’t officially end until March 20th.

If the state superintendent rejects a district’s extra snow day waiver request then the day or days missed need to be made up.

That could result in districts extending the school year and adding days to the school's calendar. All school districts in Michigan are required to provide 180-days of instruction.

