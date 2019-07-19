SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — After two water rescues at South Haven's South Beach Friday afternoon, officials closed the beach completely.

Dangerous waves and currents prompted the National Weather Service to strongly advise people against swimming at Lake Michigan beaches in western Michigan.

The South Haven Area Emergency Services said an 18-year-old was rescued after he was caught in a rip current along the south pier. And an hour later, a second swimmer in distress was brought to shore by a citizen on the beach.

SHAES said they believed for awhile there might be another person in the water, and responders formed a rescue rope line. But they later determined there was no one else in the water.

Saturday, a 13-year-old boy drowned in South Haven.

With Friday's scorching temperatures, crowds have headed to the beaches despite the dangerous conditions. NWS said beaches stretching from Ludington south to Saugatuck will be unsafe for swimming.

There have been reports of waves as high as 4 to 5 feet in the Grand Haven area.

The Weather Service says on Twitter that people who insist on cooling off in the lake should know how to get out of a risky rip current.

