Two children rescued at South Haven beach after getting caught in rip currents

Windy conditions are expected through Labor Day.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two children swimming in Lake Michigan needed to be rescued after they were caught in rip currents on Thursday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at South Haven's South Beach, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The children, ages 10 and 14, were swimming with their families. SHAES said they were playing on boogies boards when the rip currents forced them several hundred feet toward South Pier.

SHAES said the children were driven against the rocks along the pier. Good Samaritans in the area were able to throw life rings and get them out of the water before first responders got there.

Neither child was wearing a life jacket. They were treated at the scene for some abrasions.

SHAES said red flags were posted at the beaches with waves four to six feet at the time. The National Weather Service had a Lakeshore Beach Hazard statement posted at the time.

Those headed to the lake this weekend are advised not to go into the water. Windy conditions are expected through Labor Day and red flag warnings will likely continue as well.

