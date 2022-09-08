Five people OK after boat in South Haven sinks

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Five people are safe on dry land after emergency crews say their vessel began sinking in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon.
South Haven Emergency Services said the group was on board a 22-foot Chris Craft-style boat when they heard a loud bang about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads off the Sleepy Hollow Resort.
That's when the boat started taking on water while they were about a mile offshore.
The driver immediately headed for the beach and made it within 25 yards of the shore so everyone could safely evacuate.
The group told first responders they were wearing life jackets at the time.
South Haven Emergency Services and the police department responded around 12:35 p.m. The Coast Guard was notified.
