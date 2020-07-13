South Haven crews search for man in Lake Michigan

As of 11:30 p.m., crews were still searching.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Crews from South Haven Area Emergency Services are looking for a man who was reported in distress in Lake Michigan around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

A friend who was with the man reported him missing. He was last seen near the mid-point of the North Beach in South Haven.

Water conditions were dangerous Sunday, with waves reaching five to six feet. SHAES said there was a rip current at the time and red flags were flying. The National Weather Service had also posted a beach hazards statement.

SHAES and South Haven Police first responders searched the water from the shoreline; a drone was used. A water search was not possible because of the rough conditions.

A Coast Guard helicopter and a dive team from the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office also responded. As of 11:30 p.m., crews were still searching.

SHAES said this was not the only person swept in the waters Sunday evening. About 15 minutes before the man was reported missed, a different person was swept of the North Pier into the Black River channel. He was thrown a life ring by a good Samaritan and brought safely to shore.