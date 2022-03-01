City of South Haven considering proposed beach closure, pier barrier ordinance

The proposed measures are meant to keep swimmers out of the water when conditions are dangerous.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The city of South Haven is considering whether or not to approve a proposed beach closure and pier barrier ordinance.

There are certain times when the water isn't safe, such as when the health department does E. coli testing or when the waves are very high, so the barriers are meant to keep people safe.

The barrier, with a $20,000 price tag, may look similar to the one already installed at Holland State Park.

"But there are going to be times when the waves are at such a height that it's not good for general swimmers, but for people who have safety harnesses and boards, then it may be an appropriate time for those folks."

Some residents shared their various concerns during a previous city council meeting, including the barriers causing potential liability for the city.

"Was eight feet the right number? Was it seven and a half? Did someone climb over and do we have a big enough barrier? There are just so many things that can happen with closing the pier."

One resident said gates don't work and will be an obstruction to the pier.

"I see the pier every day and to tell you guys the truth, you can't build a gate high or wide enough to stop stupid. I see stupid out there everyday walking on ice, being out on the roads with their kids who shouldn't be out there. What about the guys who're doing monkey crawling around the gate and fall in?"

However, a city council member insisted it will help keep most people out.

"Like Mr. Bale said, dumb people are going to do dumb things, but it's for the casual person when the waves come over the pier and that gets really slippery and that moss, we can close it for those kinds of days. The casual person who isn't informed, it'll help for that."

People can also be fined who enter closed areas of the beach or pier.

The council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday. We'll let you know what council members decide.

