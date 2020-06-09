Crews searching for possible drowning victim in South Haven

The South Beach has been closed.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven crews are searching for an 18-year-old man who may have drowned in Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon.

South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the city's South Beach around 4:30 p.m. on a report of two men in distress at a buoy in the swimming area.

Responders noticed a teen clinging to the buoy about 100 yards away from shore. A SHAES responder and South Haven Police officer reached the teen who said his friend tried swimming back to shore, but went under the water and did not resurface.

The rescued victim, a 19-year-old man, was brought to shore. The other is an 18-year-old; both are from the Jackson area.

Responders formed a human chain and the Van Buren Sheriff Marine Patrol and a Coast Guard crew searched the water. A Coast Guard helicopter and dive team also assisted in the search.



The National Weather Service warned of dangerous conditions on Lake Michigan Sunday, telling people not to go swimming. Red flags were flying in South Haven with waves reaching 3 to 5 feet.

On Saturday, three people were rescued from Lake Michigan in South Haven. SHAES said there have been two drownings in South Haven this year.

