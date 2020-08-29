Man hospitalized after being pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

Good Samaritans helped rescue the man.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were rescued from Lake Michigan at South Haven's South Beach Saturday afternoon.

South Haven Area Emergency Services said a man and woman were reported in the water on the lake side of the pier. Witnesses said the woman had been swept into the water and the man jumped into the water to rescue her.

The woman was able to get to the beach. A SHAES responder who was near South Beach got his water rescue equipment and was able to locate the man with the help of good Samaritans.

12:07 PM 8/29/2019: Hazardous swimming conditions are expected This Afternoon and Evening at all West Michigan beaches. Consider postponing your beach until tomorrow. Stay dry when waves are high! #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/HBpruPpBTh — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) August 29, 2020

The man was brought to shore and transported to the hospital. The woman was also evaluated at the hospital.

The SHAES responder was also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

SHAES said there were red flags posted at the time of the incident. The National Weather Service warned about hazardous swimming conditions Saturday at all West Michigan beaches.

Waves are expected to reach 4-8 feet on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Saturday morning, two teens were rescued from Lake Michigan in Grand Haven after getting swept off the pier.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.