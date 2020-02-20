SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and U.S. Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) will be taking a look at the damage from high water levels and erosion, in communities on Lake Michigan.

Thursday morning, Upton will visit the marinas along the Lake Michigan in St. Joseph, Benton Harbor and South Haven that are threatened by high water levels and erosion. His first stop will be at 10 a.m. at West Basin Marina in St. Joseph.

While in St. Joseph and Benton Harbor, Upton will be joined by local leaders, state police officials and other state officials including St. Joseph Mayor Mike Garey, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammed, Berrien County Emergency Manager Rocky Addams, St. Joseph City Manager John Hodgson and Benton Harbor City Manager Ellis Mitchell.

While in South Haven, Mayor Scott Smith and City Manager Brian Dissette, will join Upton.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow will be South Haven later in the day, around 4 p.m. She will also be joined by local city officials to check out the damage to property, harbors, beaches, roads and other infrastructure in the area.

Water levels across the Great Lakes have broken records this past year, and according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakeshore communities should prepare for similar -- if not higher -- levels this year. The USACE’s projections show water levels throughout Michigan could rise an additional 12 inches or more this spring.

Not only are the high-water levels and erosion threatening homes, but Michigan’s tourism and recreational boating industries could also be severely impacted in 2020. Michigan is a top five state for recreational boating, generating $7.4 billion in economic activity, according to a report by the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

High lake levels at marinas are submerging docks and creating the risk of electric shock, drownings, and slippery deck surfaces.

Erosion has caused thousands in property damage and eaten away at beaches. A 100-year-old cottage in Muskegon County's White River Township slipped off its foundation on New Year's Eve. It was eventually removed piece-by-piece.

Public beaches will need massive clean ups this spring because erosion and high water levels have washed up large debris like logs and utility poles.

RELATED VIDEO:

More Erosion and Lakeshore News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.