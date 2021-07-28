Stay out of the water and off piers: Dangerous lake conditions expected through Friday

Beach hazards statements are in effect for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.

Beach hazards statements are in effect for multiple West Michigan counties as severe weather is expected to sweep through the state overnight.

Currently, the statements are in effect from late Wednesday through Friday morning for Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties.

13 On Your Side WEATHER ALERT: A Beach Hazard Alert has been issued until Jul 30 8:00AM. See if your county is affected and possible impacts. More at: https://bit.ly/Beach_Hazard_Alert Posted by Meteorologist George Lessens on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), “A fast moving complex of thunderstorms will move across the lake shore late tonight and potentially produce large waves at the beach. North winds behind the system tonight will result in strong currents...especially on the north side of piers Thursday.”

Due to the predicted severe weather, the NWS is expecting high waves and strong currents, along with dangerous swimming conditions and swamped piers. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

The NWS is asking people to stay out of the water and off any piers.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.