'Stay out of the water,' Dangerous swim conditions on Lake Michigan

Lake conditions are going to be dangerous on Sunday going into Labor Day.

On the unofficial last weekend of summer, swim conditions on Lake Michigan are going be dangerous on Sunday going into Labor Day.

The National Weather Service warns that waves will start reaching 4-5 feet in the Holland area and 6-7 feet in Ludington by 2 p.m. Sunday. All western Michigan beaches are expected to see large waves.

The waves are expected to peak Monday morning around 1 a.m., reaching up to 8 feet in much of West Michigan.

"Swim conditions will be dangerous with some of the largest waves we have seen all summer," NWS said.

With the high waves, beachgoers are also warned to stay off piers which will be covered with water. Some beach erosion is also expected.