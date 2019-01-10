HESPERIA, Michigan — The daughter of Steve Millis hopes hunters will make a discovery that leads to the discovery of her father.

Steve Millis was last seen at Hesperia's Dollar General at 395 E. South St. on Jan. 4.

"Every single day I feel like I'm stuck at Jan. 4 forever," said Millis' daughter, Amber Babcock.

Millis has made no financial transactions or phone calls and his social media accounts have been silent since that day.

“He hasn’t contacted anybody in any way at all,” she said.

RELATED: Hesperia search party looks for missing man

Millis went to the store to buy cat food and to sell used fishing gear to someone in the parking lot.

Store cameras captured him entering and exiting the store and walking towards his truck.

Police says the truck was abandoned in the store's parking lot, with a number of Millis' belongings still inside the vehicle.

"I think there were some people upset with him, they meant to rough him up and for one reason or another it went too far," Babcock said.

Babcock is asking for hunters to be on the look out for the clothing her father was wearing Jan. 4: a red flannel shirt, grey t-shirt, blue jeans and short work boots.

"Just finding him and laying him to rest peacefully. I don't think I need to know more," she said. "I just need to find him and lay him to rest then we can process the moving on without him."

Newaygo County Sheriff's investigators received recent information that Millis' wallet was found along the White River, but detectives were not able to verify that tip.

Newaygo County Undersheriff Chad Palmiter tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE the investigation is still open and active.

Anyone with information about Millis is asked to call Newaygo County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Don Austin at (231) 689-7303.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

.