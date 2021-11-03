Teen released from hospital after explosion at Newaygo HS

Police say the 16-year-old boy was suspended and will likely face expulsion proceedings in the Newaygo school district.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Police say a student who lost both thumbs after his homemade explosive went off in a high school has been released from a hospital.

The teen brought a homemade explosive to Newaygo High School and accidentally detonated it Monday. Authorities said the teen only intended to show it off to his friends.

The boy lost both his thumbs in the explosion. Four other classmates and a teacher were injured in the incident as well.

The device, which was originally reported as a firework, also caused smoke to fill the halls. The school administration called 911, and the building was immediately evacuated; students were transferred to the bus garage.

Authorities issued a search warrant of the boy's home and found additional explosive devices. The boy’s father 33-year-old David Robert Daniel Saylor was charged Tuesday with one count of manufacture or possession of Molotov Cocktail and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Saylor is also charged as a habitual offender.

A probable cause conference for Saylor is set for March 18, 2021 at the 78th District Court in White Cloud.

