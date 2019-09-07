SAUGATUCK, Mich. — He's a local favorite.

But now Jimmy the Deer is now a social media sensation after the video of him hanging out with beach-goers at Saugatuck Dunes State Park over the Fourth of July weekend went viral.

Monday, a lot of people turned out at the beach to look for Jimmy, as the locals call him, again.

As luck would have it, after a quick hike through the woods towards the beach to find the deer, Jimmy came looking for lunch.

Despite the big excitement for this friendly deer, some Facebook users expressed concern for his health. The DNR disagrees, however, that the deer looks sickly. They said they believe the buck is in good health and he is just thin.

The DNR is also asking that people do not interact with wildlife. They issued a statement saying in part:

"It is illegal to bait or feed deer in the Lower Peninsula of Michigan. The buck has clearly had a great deal of human contact, and he is not behaving as a normal deer would."

Once Jimmy had his fill of grass and leaves and took a few snapshots with his fans, he wandered off. Perhaps headed back to the beach.

