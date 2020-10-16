Trump's visit expected to cost Norton Shores $15,000 in overtime

Several Muskegon-area law enforcement departments will incur overtime expenses due to President Donald Trump's airport rally.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — President Donald Trump is visiting Michigan this weekend, this time the campaign stop will take him to the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores.

The event has area police departments on high alert, and calling in extra staff to work Saturday.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has learned about 100 police officers from Muskegon and Ottawa Counties will provide perimeter detail for the event.

Overtime costs to area municipalities are not covered by the Trump campaign or the White House.

"The airport is in Norton Shores and they're going to be here. We have a small police department, about 30 officers, and we've got firefighters they're all hands on deck," said Norton Shores Mayor Gary Nelund.

Nelund says members of Norton Shores Police have been working closely with the Secret Service ever since Trump's Muskegon County Airport rally was announced earlier this week. Overtime costs to the city are expected to be around $15,000.

"Could you say no? They're coming," said Nelund.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Department expects to have 18 deputies on overtime Saturday. The City of Muskegon will also have extra officers working overtime to provide support to Norton Shores Police.

Muskegon officers will also be monitoring counter rallies, one planned by Muskegon County Democrats at Heritage Landing and any protests that take place around the community.

"We don't know what to expect," said Muskegon Director of Public Safety Jeffrey Lewis. "We want to make sure we have extra personnel on just in case something does happen."

The Trump campaign originally said the rally was in support of law enforcement. The campaign's website now shows the President will provide remarks "supporting the American way of life."

"Muskegon is going to be very critical to his votes for the state of Michigan," said State Sen.Jon Bumstead, R-Newaygo. Bumstead will briefly share the stage with President Trump to deliver the invocation at the rally.

Muskegon area Republicans are feeling increasingly confident they'll deliver a win for Trump in the county on Nov. 3.

"He needs Muskegon," said Bumstead. "Showing up on Saturday is going to be very important, we're thrilled to have him."

The rally is taking place at 'FlyBy Air,' on Sinclair Drive.

Doors open at 2 p.m. on Oct. 17, and the rally is set to begin at 5 p.m. Immediately following the event the President will fly to Wisconsin for another rally supporting law enforcement.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.