MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Several people visiting loved ones at a Muskegon Heights cemetery say it was littered with garbage on Mother's Day.

It happened at Mona View which is owned and maintained by the City of Muskegon Heights.

Monica Wyrick-Davis went live on Facebook saying, "Look at this garbage, this is really, really, sad."

Others, like Trinecia Le’Fear wrote, “People pay a nice amount of money (and some pay extra if they’re not city residents-us) to have their loved one’s final resting place to be in a nice well-kept place only to go out there to vandalism and piles of debris and leaves. The City of Muskegon Heights has got to do better.”

13 On Your Side spoke to City Manager Jake Eckholm who said he received several calls. He says it was not vandalism, but rather, the lawn company they hired to clean-up. He says after they finished, they thought the city was going to take away the trash. Eckholm says it was simply a misunderstanding.

By Monday afternoon, Eckholm says the mess had been cleared.

"I would like to apologize to the families that were out there at Mona View for Mother’s Day trying to pay respects to their loved ones. That is not the aesthetics we want for our cemetery." He went on to say, "Historically, it was one of the more premiere cemeteries in the county and we're working to get it back to that."

Eckholm says they continue to do spring cleaning and hope to have it all done by Memorial Day.

