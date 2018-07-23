OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. - The Electric Forest Music Festival ended three weeks ago at the Double JJ Resort in Rothbury and now the 1,000 acre facility is being prepared for the Sandy Corley Memorial Run.

As one group works to set up for an event, another group was walking the property Monday, July 23 searching for Kevin Graves.

Graves, 28, of Highland Township in Oakland County, was last seen on July 1 at the music festival about 25 miles north of Muskegon.

The search of wooded areas, fields and ponds included a group of 30 volunteers working under the leadership of the Shiawasssee Search and Rescue, a private nonprofit organization.

Kevin Graves hasn't been heard from since July 1 while attending the Electric Forest music festival. Today his family and friends were searching the Double JJ Ranch for him. They fear something bad happened. More at 6. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/olWFPiuJuU — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) July 23, 2018

"They're just doing it out of the goodness of their hearts," said Gary Graves, Kevin's father.

Graves says owners of the ranch gave the group permission to walk the grounds. The search is likely to stretch into Tuesday, July 24.

Graves knows his son attended the second weekend of the music festival with his girlfriend. Graves was told the two argued and each went to different parts of the massive festival grounds.

That's when information becomes unclear. Graves has been told his son was high on drugs and was in the first aid station for a period of time before being kicked out of the tent.

The last communication with Kevin took place in the afternoon of Sunday, July 1 around 2 p.m.

Graves says the short text from his son said he'd soon be paying his dad back for a small loan of money. Now, 22 days later, the Graves family still has so many unanswered questions.

"We're at a stand still," said Graves. "We don't know nothing."

Graves believe his son is still somewhere on the Double JJ property -- while at the same time hoping he is safe somewhere else.

"If you see him, take a picture please. I don't care where he's at, if we know he's OK, we'll be happy with that," said Graves.

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his return.

Information on the search can be found on the Help Us Find Kevin Graves Facebook page.

Kevin Graves has blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 6 feet tall and 185 pounds. He has a USMC tattoo on his left shoulder, and his left ear is pierced.

Anyone with information about Graves' whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-848-4950, the Michigan State Police Hart Post 231-873-2171 or Mason Oceana Central Dispatch 231-869-5858.

