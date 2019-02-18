PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Crews are performing a water rescue on Lake Michigan after a dog was seen walking on the ice without an owner.

Ottawa County dispatch said that an individual was located, but they were unable to give further details about the rescue.

Dispatch said the water rescue is happening near Perry Street and North Lakeshore.

This is a developing story.

