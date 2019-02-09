WHITEHALL, Mich. — Residents in the White Lake area gathered for their annual Labor Day Community Walk. And like in years past, their walk took them along the bike trail that crosses over the White River and connects the communities of Whitehall and Montague.

Walkers received buttons for participating. Many displayed the collection of buttons they've received for participating over the years.

In a show of community unity, the mayors of both Whitehall and Montague led the walk.

"Everybody working together, that's a small town," said Montague Mayor Tom Lohman.

"It's an honor to lead the group and meet on the other side and join the two towns together with a nice walk," added Whitehall Mayor Debra Hillebrand.

The event is organized annually by the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

