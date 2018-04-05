Rapids winds provide challenge for farmers in Ottawa County

JAMESTOWN TWP., Mich. - While the wind kept many indoors on Friday, some farmhands spent their entire morning outside.

Workers at a Jamestown Twp. farm told 13 On Your Side they had been at work since early morning to insure that celery crops remained covered by a preventative layer of plastic.

There were also a series of outages throughout Ottawa County, but most of were restored by midday.

Violent waves crash on Muskegon shore

When the winds are this strong in West Michigan, there is often a spectacular show of waves on Lake Michigan.

A gale warning is in effect until this evening on the lake. At Pere Marquette beach, the strong winds reached four to seven foot waves.

There was sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph and wind gusts of 50 mph.

The wind is expected to decrease into Friday night, and the waves will too.

