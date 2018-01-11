MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - A liquor store in Muskegon Heights was significantly damaged after prosecutors say a 37-year-old Holland woman drove through the front door and into the store Tuesday night.

Wednesday Samantha Baxter was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance causing serious injury.

State driving records indicate her driver's license has been suspended several times since 2004.

The first suspension followed a joyriding conviction. In 2006 records show a second joyriding conviction and in 2007 a drug conviction.

On Oct. 5 of this year her driver's license was once again valid. Then on Oct. 30 store security cameras show her driving the SUV that smashed into Blue Bird's Packaged Liquor, located at 3408 Hoyt Street.

A man inside the store delivering supplies was injured by the SUV. Staff at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids say the man remains in critical condition.

Muskegon's recent string of car verses building crashes started on September 5, at the Pizza Ranch.

The damage was so significant the restaurant remains closed, thou workers hope to be open for business starting Saturday Nov. 3.

Prosecutors charged Jonathan Jurecki with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license.

In early October Yum Yum Sushi at 2739 Henry Street was damaged by a vehicle.

Workers at a neighboring business say that was the result of a driver getting her her foot stuck under the brake pedal.

Despite significant damage Blue Bird's Packaged Liquor remains open.

Baxter is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 21 for a preliminary hearing on the operating while under the influence of drugs charge.

