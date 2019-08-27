NORTON SHORES, Mich. - Work has begun on the vacant Muskegon Kmart building that will eventually be torn down.

According to Ken Callow of Melching Demolition, asbestos abatement is underway as of this week. He said they're still about a month away from tearing down the building, which will take approximately two weeks.

It will take another two weeks to haul all of the debris away from the site.

Kmart closed its Norton Shores location in 2004. Mayor Gary Nelund said in April that plans for the location include a new two-story healthcare building for Mercy Health followed by a 126-unit apartment complex.

The "ambulatory facility" would offer a significant number of services and include a drive-thru pharmacy. It could bring just over 100 jobs to the city.

In January, it was reported that the vacant building would be renovated into a new multi-faceted retail center that would be a $1.5 million investment and result in 25 new jobs.

