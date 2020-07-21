Court dates set for staff involved in teen's death at Kalamazoo youth home

Two people arraigned for their roles in the homicide of Cornelius Fredericks now have preliminary hearings set.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two of the three people arraigned for their alleged roles in the death of 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks now have preliminary hearings set.

Zachary Solis and Heather McLogan had probable cause hearings Tuesday morning, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor said.

A preliminary hearing for Solis will take place at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 before Judge Blatchford of the 8th District Court. A hearing for McLogan will take place the following week on Aug. 27.

Zachary Solis turned himself in and was arraigned on June 30 in Kalamazoo County District Court. Heather McLogan turned herself in and was arraigned on July 1.

The third person involved, Michael Mosley, also turned himself in on July 1. Mosley did not have a probable cause hearing on Tuesday and it was not made immediately clear if he would have a probable cause hearing next month.

All three people worked at Lakeside Academy, where Fredericks lived for two years as a ward of the state.

Fredericks died last month after staff members put their weight on the teenager during a 12-minute restraint, Michigan officials say. Nearly 30 hours later, Fredericks died in the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

Last week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announce several child welfare changes in response to Fredericks' death, including a ban on "dangerous restraints" that involve putting a child face-down while being restrained.

