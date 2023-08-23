Land development agreement between Gotion Inc., Green Charter Township

The plant is expected to bring over 2,800 jobs to the Mecosta County area over the next 10 years.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich — Gotion Inc. and Green Charter Township are close to signing an agreement that helps clear the way to build a multi-billion dollar battery plant in Mecosta County.

Gotion will give those near Mecosta County first priority for jobs through the Big Rapids Area Michigan Works before seeking job applicants elsewhere,

The company will also pay for emergency services relating to the plant and overall community support for the next 30 years, and will build the plant with a dark sky design to limit light emissions.

Although an agreement has been reached between the company and the township, it still has to be signed.

“This agreement represents a good-faith contract that will help guide the development and ongoing function of Gotion Inc.’s proposed facility in Green Charter Township,” said Chuck Thelen, vice president of Gotion Inc. North American Manufacturing.

“It ensures everyone is on the same page when it comes to both of our obligations and responsibilities. I want to thank the Township Board and especially Supervisor Chapman for his leadership in helping to formulate the bilateral agreement that will guide the project to a successful launch.”

Earlier this month, Gotion acquired 270 acres in the township. The plant it expected to bring 2,800 jobs to Mecosta County over the next 10 years.

