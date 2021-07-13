x
Lane, ramp closures in effect on US-131 Wednesday, Thursday

The work will take place between Ann Street and I-96 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Wednesday, July 14 and Thursday, July 15, lanes will be closed on northbound US-131 between Ann Street and I-96. These closures are due to bridge work. It is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Thursday, the on ramp from Alpine Avenue to eastbound I-96 will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon. Lane closures will also be in effect on eastbound I-96 at Alpine Avenue from noon until 3 p.m.

For more information on this project, click here.

