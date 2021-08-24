Lanes closed on 14 Mile Road into September

Closures will begin for the road work project on weeknights between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — MDOT reports roads will be closed between US-131 and Greenville into September.

Lanes will be closed on weeknights between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The construction project starts Tuesday and is expected to finish on Sept. 2.

The area affected is M-57 between Northland Drive and Morgan Mills Road.

