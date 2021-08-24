x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Lanes closed on 14 Mile Road into September

Closures will begin for the road work project on weeknights between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Credit: WZZM
Traffic alert on 14 Mile Road.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — MDOT reports roads will be closed between US-131 and Greenville into September. 

Lanes will be closed on weeknights between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The construction project starts Tuesday and is expected to finish on Sept. 2. 

The area affected is M-57 between Northland Drive and Morgan Mills Road. 

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Related Articles